Adam Fantilli is making his NHL regular-season debut on his 19th birthday, and his team had an incredible gift for the occasion.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft received a special surprise from the team in the form of a video where his friends and family wished him luck and expressed how much he meant to them. Fantilli's parents, grandparents, brother and Michigan Wolverines teammates all made an appearance.

Tonight, 2023 #CBJ 1st round pick Adam Fantilli makes his NHL debut in the union blue.



It also happens to be his birthday...



A few special people wanted to wish him luck. Happy opening night, Adam pic.twitter.com/Aw8l8dUpB3 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 12, 2023

Fantilli was visibly emotional while watching the tribute and wiped away tears at the end.

The young center has a particularly good sense of gratitude for those who've helped him on his hockey journey. During June's NHL draft, Fantilli wore a suit with photos of his friends and family on the interior of his jacket. He also had the names of more than 140 people who helped him on his journey embroidered on his vest.