          NHL teams drop hype videos ahead of their first games

          play
          Sidney Crosby gives Connor Bedard advice ahead of his NHL debut (2:45)

          Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard sit down and chat ahead of Bedard's NHL debut when the Blackhawks take on the Penguins. (2:45)

          • ESPN.com
          Oct 12, 2023, 01:51 PM ET

          The puck drops on the NHL's 2023-24 regular season for 11 more teams tonight, and their fans are more than pumped.

          Hockey teams across the league dropped hype videos for their fans in the lead-up to their season openers, with some of them definitely tugging at the heartstrings. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights reminisced about the team's "misfit" reputation on their way to a historic Stanley Cup win. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers didn't rest on their "short summer" laurels, promising they'd redouble their efforts in their quest for a first title. The Boston Bruins, on the other hand, had a sentimental look back at their storied history through the medium of a child's jersey.

          Here are some of the best NHL season hype videos we've seen so far.