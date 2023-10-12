Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on long-term injured reserve Thursday.

Arvidsson did not play in the Kings' 5-2 season-opening loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night due to a lower-body injury. By being placed on long-term IR, Arvidsson will be sidelined a minimum of 10 games and 24 days for the Kings.

Arvidsson, 30, totaled 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games last season. He has 239 points (127 goals, 112 assists) in 385 career games with the Nashville Predators (2014-21) and Kings.

Also on Thursday, the Kings recalled forward Alex Turcotte and defenseman Brandt Clarke from Ontario of the American Hockey League. Los Angeles also lent forwards Arthur Kaliyev and Alex Laferriere to the AHL club.