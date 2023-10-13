Open Extended Reactions

Hall of Fame forward Daniel Alfredsson rejoined the Ottawa Senators in a coaching and player development role.

Team president Steve Staios announced the news Friday involving Alfredsson, who was out on the ice for the morning skate.

Alfredsson, 50, told reporters he doesn't yet have an official job title but he will be around "quite a bit," per TSN.

Alfredsson played his first 17 seasons with Ottawa (1995-2013) and is the franchise's all-time leader in goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108).

A sixth-round pick in 1994, Alfredsson won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1995-96 and helped the Senators earn 11 consecutive playoff appearances from 1997-2008. They lost the 2007 Stanley Cup Final to the Anaheim Ducks in five games.

He played his final season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2013-14 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.