St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich left Saturday night's game with an upper-body injury after taking a big hit from Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak in the first period.

Buchnevich, 28, logged just seven shifts and 5:27 of ice time before leaving. During the first period, the team announced he would not return to the game.

Buchnevich, beginning his third season in St. Louis, posted 67 points (26 goals, 41 assists) last season for the Blues. He was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers.

Oleksiak was not penalized for the hit.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.