LOS ANGELES -- Jordan Martinook scored in the ninth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes blew a three-goal lead before hanging on for a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and an assist and scored again in the shootout for the Hurricanes, who opened a six-game road trip by wasting a three-goal lead midway through the second period. Martinook scored the last of Carolina's three shootout goals moments after Alex Laferriere missed for Los Angeles.

"I don't know that we've played maybe a worse game ever, but I give (the Kings) credit," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "They outplayed us from start to finish. We just scored on every chance we had, basically. The game is just so hard when you're in the box the whole game. It just has no flow, and (it's) a disgusting game, really. We're going to just trash it and move on."

Captain Anze Kopitar scored his second goal to tie it with 1:22 left in regulation for the Kings, who trailed 5-2 midway through the second before surging back impressively.

Teuvo Teravainen also scored a short-handed goal, and Brendan Lemieux scored against his former team while Carolina racked up five goals on its first 12 shots against Kings goalie Pheonix Copley. Brent Burns and Jesperi Kotkaniemi had early goals.

"It's not the style we want to play," said Aho, who surpassed Eric Staal's team record for career short-handed goals. "Obviously a huge win, so the effort and the battle obviously got us there. Way too many penalties. Weird game. So much weird stuff happened there, but obviously a win is a win."

Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, and Vladislav Gavrikov made it 5-4 with 8:36 to play. Kopitar, who is beginning his 18th season in Los Angeles, tied it with a point-blank goal in the crease off a setup from Carl Grundstrom.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves in his second straight start for Carolina, which has scored 10 goals in the first two games of a season in which it has Stanley Cup aspirations after winning seven playoff rounds over the past five years.

Copley stopped 14 shots, but Los Angeles' first two games have done nothing for fans' confidence in the team's unlikely goalie tandem of 36-year-old Cam Talbot and Copley, a veteran minor leaguer.

Aho got his short-handed goal off Kevin Fiala's atrocious giveaway at the opposite blue line in the first period. Aho leads the NHL with 17 short-handed goals since he entered the league in the 2016-17 season.

The Kings trailed 3-0 before Doughty converted a cross-ice pass from Fiala for the first goal of his 16th season in Los Angeles.

After a goal from Lemieux, the feisty forward who spent parts of the past three seasons with Los Angeles before getting traded to Philadelphia last March, Carolina went ahead 5-2 on a short-handed scoring rush by Aho and Teravainen.

In his second game since joining the Kings in a summer trade, star forward Pierre-Luc Dubois was held scoreless again. He will return to Winnipeg for the first game since his trade, when the Kings visit the Jets on Tuesday.

"We will score enough goals to win games," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. "I believe we will. It's the tightening up of certain areas of our game, and tonight I point at individuals. I don't think our team was bad. I think some individuals were sloppy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.