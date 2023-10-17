Evgeni Malkin receives the pass and does the rest, putting the Penguins up 4-1 over the Flames. (0:40)

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jack Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek from the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday in a trade for defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Ty Glover.

"I would like to thank Jack for all the time he spent with our organization and always pushing hard when competing for a spot," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "It has been a tough couple of years for him and this will give him a fresh start.

"The two players coming back in this trade will add to our depth as we continue to look at ways to improve our organization."

Rathbone, 24, was a 2017 fourth-round pick and played in 28 games with the Canucks over the past three seasons, tallying two goals and three assists. He has scored one goal in two AHL games this season and will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

A native of the Czech Republic, Plasek, 23, was 2019 sixth-round pick. With HC Olomouc of Czechia in the 2022-23 season, Plasek notched six goals, nine assists and 15 points in 31 games. He will report to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL.

Friedman, 27, played in 23 games with the Penguins last season. He has 12 career points (4 goals, 8 assists) over 65 games with the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Glover, 23, had seven goals and five assists in 49 games with the AHL Penguins last season after signing an entry-level contract with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent.