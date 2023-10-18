Open Extended Reactions

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is expected to miss four to six weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, coach Rick Bowness said Wednesday.

Vilardi, 24, suffered the injury after he was tripped by Kings center Blake Lizotte during the first period of Tuesday night's loss in Los Angeles. Lizotte was penalized on the play.

"It could have been a lot worse, and then he would have needed an operation and then he's done for a while," Bowness said. "Even the rehab after that becomes a lot more strenuous, so we'll take the best-case scenario as a sprain. We'll take that.

"I feel terrible for him," Bowness added. "Listen, he's a big part of our team. He's on the No. 1 line, No. 1 power play, and he looked good doing it."

Vilardi has one assist in three games this season.

The forward was traded from the Kings to the Jets in June and signed a two-year, $6.875 million contract with Winnipeg in July.