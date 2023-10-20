Subban to McAfee: What Connor McDavid does is 'out of this world' (0:54)

The 2023-24 NHL season is still in its early phase, but there has already been plenty of support for the idea that this is the greatest time in history to be a hockey fan.

Here's one more: On Tuesday, Oct. 24, all 32 teams will be playing games in what has been dubbed the Frozen Frenzy. And unlike other busy days on the calendar, the opening puck drops have been staggered so that no two games begin at the same time.

On top of that, there will be a "whip-around" Frozen Frenzy show hosted by John Buccigross (think "NFL Red Zone," but for the NHL), bringing the best parts of every game to fans. This special broadcast will be on ESPN+ from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, and on ESPN2 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

ESPN will be broadcasting a tripleheader (with those exclusive games simulcast on ESPN+), beginning with Toronto Maple Leafs-Washington Capitals at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Boston Bruins-Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. ET and closing out with Philadelphia Flyers-Vegas Golden Knights at 11 p.m. ET. The remaining 13 games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL PowerPlay, which is included in a subscription.

Here is the full game schedule for the night:

Note: All times listed are ET.