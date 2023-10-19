Open Extended Reactions

Former NHL goaltender Craig Anderson has an unusual new job with his former team, the Buffalo Sabres.

Anderson, who played his last game with the Sabres in April after 20 seasons in the NHL, has been hired as a "hockey liaison" by the organization. The part-time role doesn't make him a coach or an executive. According to the Sabres, Anderson will be "a trusted voice in the Sabres' locker room, providing insight, guidance, and support" to the players and coaching staff.

"Craig Anderson's voice, experience, and love for the game have been invaluable components to our team's growth over the past two seasons," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in a statement. "Our players have benefited greatly from the habits and lessons he picked up during his accomplished 20-year career."

Anderson, 42, played his final two NHL seasons in Buffalo. He's tied for 31st among goaltenders in NHL history with 319 career wins and is the all-time leader in wins for the Ottawa Senators with 202.

It was announced in August that Anderson would officially retire as a member of the Senators this season. TSN reported on Thursday that he's expected to sign a one-day contract with Ottawa and formally retire next Tuesday in a game against Buffalo.