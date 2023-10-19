The Washington Capitals placed goaltender Charlie Lindgren on injured reserve Thursday and recalled defenseman Hardy Haman Aktell from AHL affiliate Hershey.

Lindgren sustained an upper-body injury during the team's morning skate Monday and missed that night's shootout win over the visiting Calgary Flames and Wednesday's loss to the host Ottawa Senators.

The backup to Darcy Kuemper, Lindgren played and started in one game this season, a 4-0 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13. He made 31 saves.

By going on injured reserve, Lindgren can't play in any games for at least seven days.

Lindgren, 29, is in his second season in Washington after playing for the Montreal Canadiens (2015-2020) and St. Louis Blues (2021-22). His career record is 28-24-5 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 61 games (55 starts).

Haman Aktell, 25, has one goal in two games with Hershey this season. The Nashville Predators selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL draft.

Haman Aktell signed with the Capitals in April after spending the last three seasons with Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League. He appeared in five of Washington's six preseason contests, registering eight shots and two penalty minutes.

Reuters contributed to this report.