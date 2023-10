Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Zach Werenski from injured reserve Friday.

He missed the past two games with a quad contusion suffered in the Oct. 12 season opener, a 4-2 loss to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

Werenski, 26, is in his eighth season with the Blue Jackets, who drafted him eighth overall in 2015.

He has recorded 245 points (79 goals, 166 assists) and 93 penalty minutes in 417 career games.