NHL brings advanced puck tracking stats to public

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL has launched a new advanced stats section on its website that brings data from the league's puck and player tracking technology to fans for the first time.

NHL EDGE, the league's puck and player tracking system, has been operational for every team since the 2021-22 season. That season is where the data begins on the league's new advanced stats section on NHL.com (NHL.com/EDGE). Previously, the only public display of these stats was during NHL broadcasts.

"Today's launch marks a new and important phase in the evolution of NHL EDGE, as through our collaboration with Sportradar, fans can now access a new set of stats for their favorite teams and players in an interactive and comparative way," said Stephen McArdle, NHL senior executive vice president for digital media and strategic planning.

The NHL's puck and player tracking technology utilizes 14 infrared cameras above each arena rink, positioned to cover all points in the ice. They track movements using sensors embedded inside the puck and players' jerseys. The system can generate nearly one million three-dimensional coordinates and data points in a regulation game.

The NHL has launched a new advanced stats section on its website that brings data from the league's puck and player tracking technology to fans for the first time. NHL

Russ Levine, NHL group vice president of stats and info, said that because of the massive amount of data and computations, the NHL EDGE site will be updated the morning after games rather than right after they end.

"The challenge with this work is taking all that just raw positional data and translating it into something digestible and meaningful. Something that is interesting for fans and hopefully teaches them about the game," Levine told ESPN. "And we're really, I think, at the tip of the iceberg here."

Among the stats the site will publish:

• Maximum skating speed. The maximum sustained skating speed a player has achieved during a game this season. Bursts from 18-to-20 mph, 20-to-22 mph and over 22 mph are tabulated.

• Skating distance. How far a player skates in a game and for the season. As of Friday, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid had the highest single-game distance this season with 4.42 miles.

• Shot speed. The maximum speed achieved on any recorded shot attempt -- whether the shot was on goal or not. Shots are tallied in four different categories, including 100-plus mph.

• Shot/save location. The offensive zone is split up into 16 regions based on shot volume and accuracy -- some of them "high danger" regions near the net. Locations can be shown by shots on goal, goals or shooting percentage. Goalies' "save locations" show shots against, saves, goal against as well as save percentage.

• Puck zone time. Puck possession remains one of the most sought-after metrics in the NHL. While the technology has yet to produce "puck on stick" player possession numbers for public consumption, NHL Edge does show how much time the puck spends in each zone while an individual player is on the ice. It also shows how long teams have the puck in individual zones.

These stats can be filtered by forwards and defensemen, as well as game situation (even strength, special teams). Most of the stats are also divided into all three zones -- offensive, neutral and defensive. For example, McDavid's 4.42-mile performance saw him skate 44.8% of that distance (2.33 miles) in the offensive zone.

For some stats, the zones are shaded to indicate whether the player's performance is above or below average in the NHL for that season.

NHL EDGE data can also be generated into visualizations that can give a full picture of a player's performance or that can be overlayed onto each other for comparison.

The site includes a comparison feature that allows fans to view any two players or teams side-by-side in several statistical categories. That includes the ability to compare one season to another for a player. One example the NHL demoed was comparing goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's regular-season performance to his "Playoff Bob" mode for the Florida Panthers last season.

There are some innovations the NHL would like to add to the site. Levine said that individual puck possession is top of the list. Only a few stats have 'per game' and 'per 60 minutes at 5-on-5' filters, which is available on other sites that track advanced stats. The NHL wants to add passing metrics, which would then allow for the inclusion of stats like zone entries and zone exits. Additional advanced goalie stats are also a priority.

"The next phase of this for me is helping people understand what makes Player A more effective than Player B in ways that aren't obvious from traditional statistics," Levine said.

He said the NHL will continue to tweak the stats currently on the site as well.

"That algorithm for shot speed today will probably continue to get tweaked to make it more accurate. Are we measuring shot speed in the most effective way? Taking the appropriate measurement of the number of pings, smoothing out a potential hiccup in the data to make sure we don't have outliers, that sort of thing," he said.

To that end, Levine said that "as we tweak these things, we'd have the ability to go back" to make previously published stats from earlier seasons more accurate.

"I think that the reason we haven't done this until now is not because we weren't comfortable, it's because it's really complicated and time-consuming work to roll up things and make sure they're accurate," Levine said. "We're going to continue to improve that."