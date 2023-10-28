Open Extended Reactions

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.

Lucic has missed the Bruins' past two games due to a lower-body injury he sustained after taking a puck to the ankle during Boston's 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 21.

Boston forward Milan Lucic has been placed on the long-term injured list after taking a puck off the ankle. Winslow Towns/USA TODAY Sports

By being placed on long-term IR, Lucic will be sidelined a minimum of 10 games and 24 days for the Bruins.

Lucic, 35, has two assists in four games this season in his second stint with Boston.

He previously played eight seasons with the Bruins, who drafted him in the second round in 2006. He was part of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team.

Lucic has 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) and 1,301 penalty minutes in 1,177 games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

Also on Saturday, the Bruins recalled forward Oskar Steen from Providence of the American Hockey League.

Steen, 25, has totaled five points (three goals, two assists) in five games with Providence this season.