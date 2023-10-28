Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton will have a hearing with the NHL department of player safety on Saturday following his illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier.

Clifton leveled Hischier with his left shoulder with four minutes remaining of the Sabres' 5-4 loss to the Devils on Friday in Newark, New Jersey. Clifton received a match penalty following the hit on Hischier, who returned for the second period before sitting out the third.

Clifton, 28, has one assist and a minus-6 rating in eight games this season.

In his first season with the Sabres after five with the Boston Bruins, Clifton has 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) and a plus-31 rating in 240 career games.