The English Ice Hockey Association on Monday announced that neck guards and protectors will become mandatory starting in 2024.

The EIHA's player safety announcement comes after the death of former NHL forward Adam Johnson. He was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in England's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) when his throat was cut by a skate blade during a collision in Saturday's game against the Sheffield Panthers.

"Undoubtedly, this moment in time casts a sombre shadow upon our global sporting community, serving as a stark reminder of our collective responsibilities as custodians of the sport," the EIHA said in a statement. "As in all sports, the safety of our players must take precedence above all else. We are firmly committed to our obligation to exhaust every possible means to ensure that a tragic incident of this nature never befalls our sport again."

Having mandatory neck guards and protectors is part of a three-step initiative that the EIHA is implementing. The first step is a short-term recommendation that players throughout all levels of English Ice Hockey use neck guards and protectors when they are on the ice. The recommendation will remain in place through Dec. 31, 2023, after which it will become mandatory.

The second step is a medium-term recommendation to be made within the next year that the EIHA, "in consultation with relevant stakeholders," conduct a review to consider all aspects of player safety equipment. That includes, but is not limited to, the use of helmets, mouthguards/gumshields and facial protection and the application of IIHF rules, according to the statement.

The third step is an ongoing recommendation that the EIHA provide its membership with "clear guidance" on the continual discussion regarding the improvement of player safety and their duties within that area. That includes the requirement that all clubs be able to demonstrate that they are proactively managing player safety within their organizations.

"It is unacceptable for any player to lose their life while playing sport," the EIHA said. "Our responsibility is not only to avert the recurrence of such a heart-breaking accident, but also to pre-emptively address other foreseeable incidents in the future. We bear both a legal and a moral obligation to respond in a measured and pragmatic way. There is a distinct likelihood that comprehensive evaluations will transpire at the international level, and the EIHA is committed to taking an active and constructive role in this comprehensive process."

The EIHL postponed all of its games Sunday but has yet to announce plans for its next slate of games that are scheduled for Wednesday.