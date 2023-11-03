Open Extended Reactions

The New York Rangers came up with a big win against the Hurricanes on Thursday night but lost two players along the way, defenseman Adam Fox and forward Filip Chytil.

Fox left the game with a lower-body injury after the first period. He appeared to suffer the injury in a leg-on-leg collision with Carolina's Sebastian Aho with just under eight minutes left in the opening period.

The 25-year-old has three goals and eight assists this season, his 11 points tied for the most by defensemen in the league. He finished second in Norris Trophy voting last season and won it in 2020-21.

Chytil suffered an upper-body injury and did not return for the third period. He had collided with Carolina's Jesper Fast in the first.

He hasn't scored a goal but has six assists this season.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday that both players would be evaluated Friday.

New York is off to a great start this season at 8-2, leading the Metropolitan Division.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.