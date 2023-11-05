Open Extended Reactions

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Sunday for high sticking on Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Barzal was whistled for a minor high-sticking penalty on DeAngelo at 2:59 of the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The Islanders were able to kill off that penalty.

The 26-year-old Barzal collected a goal and an assist in Saturday's game. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 10 games this season.