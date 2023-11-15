Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres will be without star forward Tage Thompson for the foreseeable future because of an injury he sustained blocking a shot Tuesday night.

Thompson was injured in the second period of the Sabres' 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins when he blocked a shot by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

The shot went off Thompson's left wrist about 11 minutes into the period. Thompson winced in pain before he headed back to the bench. He did not return to the game.

Thompson was also injured in the first period when he suffered a cut from McAvoy's skate during a collision near the Bruins net, but he returned to the game.

"Tage is going to miss some time here, probably significant time, unfortunately," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "He fought through the first injury but couldn't fight through the second one. Credit to him to battle but it's unfortunate."

Thompson is third on the Sabres in scoring with six goals and six assists for 12 points in 16 games this season. He was Buffalo's leading scorer a year ago (47-47-94).