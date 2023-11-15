Tage Thompson is in clear pain after blocking a Charlie McAvoy shot off his wrist. (0:22)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres will be without Tage Thompson for a month if not longer after their top center had a shot go off his left wrist.

Coach Don Granato didn't reveal the exact nature of the injury in providing the update following practice Wednesday. Thompson was injured a day earlier when he blocked Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy's shot midway through the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

"Less than a couple of months is what's expected," Granato said. "It's more week-to-week. I don't have a targeted date for him yet."

Thompson entered the game tied for second on the team with both six goals and 12 points. He has topped 37 goals in each of the past two seasons, and he is coming off a year in which he posted career-best numbers with 47 goals and 94 points.

The Sabres (7-8-1) have lost two straight and open a three-game road trip at Winnipeg on Friday night.