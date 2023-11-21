Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Canucks' 3-1 win on Monday over the San Jose Sharks included two special guests in the crowd: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With the Invictus Games -- founded by Harry in 2014 -- being held in Vancouver and Whistler in the Canadian province of British Columbia in 2025, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by Rogers Arena to witness the action between the Sharks and the Canucks.

Prince Harry -- son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales -- dropped the ceremonial puck before the game, greeting captains Tomas Hertl and Quinn Hughes at center ice.

Welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to tonight's game and to drop the puck for our opening faceoff!



Prince Harry is the Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and in 2025, the Invictus Games will come to Vancouver and Whistler, where we will welcome military... pic.twitter.com/g3m0XfQWct — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 21, 2023

As Prince Harry honed in on the memorable moment, Hertl was ready to get to business.

"I actually had to tell him [to drop the puck] because he kept holding [it] and smiling," Hertl said after the game about the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The royal pair appeared confused when a Canucks goal was disallowed due to goalie interference. The two were all-in for Vancouver:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confused about a goal being disallowed due to goalie interference just like the rest of us. 😅 pic.twitter.com/nNehHvWfgp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2023

The couple's reactions were nothing short of joyous upon witnessing Hughes' goal in the Canucks' win.