Former Hart Trophy winner and five-time NHL All-Star Taylor Hall is expected to miss the rest of the season to undergo surgery on his right knee, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday.

Hall, who had two goals and four points in 10 games, last played Sunday in the Blackhawks' 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He logged more than 17 minutes.

Since then, he had been out of the lineup with what was previously described as an undisclosed injury. He had already missed six games this season while battling another lower-body injury and a shoulder ailment.

The Blackhawks acquired Hall in an offseason trade from the Boston Bruins, who were looking to shed salary cap space and did so by moving on from him with two years remaining on a contract worth $6 million annually.

Getting Hall was thought to benefit the Blackhawks in several ways, the main one being that he could serve as a linemate and mentor to Connor Bedard, the Regina Pats center Chicago took with the No. 1 pick of this year's draft.

Placing Hall with Bedard would give the 18-year-old, who has been touted as the NHL's next generational talent, an experienced, prolific winger who could guide him on and off the ice through an important time in the Blackhawks' rebuilding effort.

The Blackhawks entered Thanksgiving with a 5-12-0 record and sit three points above the San Jose Sharks for the NHL's worst record.