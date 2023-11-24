Open Extended Reactions

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Tristen Newton recorded his third career triple-double Friday, and No. 5 UConn (6-0) routed Manhattan 90-60 to win its 23rd consecutive nonconference game in record fashion.

Each of those 23 nonconference wins, including all six in last season's NCAA tournament, have come by double digits. That gives the Huskies a tie with the 2008-09 North Carolina Tar Heels for most consecutive victories in that fashion.

"Obviously, it's in the back of our heads," UConn's Donovan Clingan said. "We're trying to go be a part of history and do something no team has done."

Newton, the 6-foot-5 graduate student, finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, receiving a huge ovation from the 15,000 fans when he pulled down his 10th board in the second half and was subbed out.

"He should be talked about as one of the best guards in the country," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "But, people that don't watch the games and just watch TikTok highlights are the ones judging."

Newton was among five Huskies in double figures.

Cam Spencer scored 18 points, hitting all four of his 3-point shots. Clingan added 17 points, Alex Karaban scored 12 and Hassan Diarra finished with 11.

UConn shot 58.1% from the floor, including 65.5% in the first half led 49-32 at intermission.

A 3-pointer from Spencer to open the second half gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 52-32, part of an opening 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Clingan had eight of the Huskies first 10 points and 12 in the first half. The 7-2 center helped UConn outscore Manhattan 54-24 in the paint.

The Huskies will look to pass the Tar Heels and continue their streak Monday, when they will host New Hampshire back on campus in Storrs.

Freshman Seydou Traore scored 13 points and Daniel Rouzan had 10 to lead Manhattan (3-2). But the score wasn't the biggest loss for the Jaspers. Guard Brett Rumpel went down with what appeared to be a serious noncontact leg injury as he was driving to the basket in the second half. He had to be carried off the court.

"We'll find out if he's out for the year," coach John Gallagher said. "It looks like it."

The game marked a return to Connecticut's capital for Gallagher, who coached the University of Hartford for 12 seasons and led the Hawks to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2021 before the program transitioned to Division III.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.