Open Extended Reactions

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech has been placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, one day after he sustained an upper-body injury in a game against the Ottawa Senators.

Pelech was injured on his second shift of the first period and did not return to the contest.

He will be required to miss at least 10 games and 24 calendar days after being placed on long-term injured reserve.

Also on Saturday, the Islanders placed rugged forward Matt Martin on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The move is retroactive to Nov. 15.

Pelech, 29, has three assists, 28 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 16 games this season.

He has 127 points (25 goals, 102 assists) and a plus-83 rating in 458 career games since being selected by the Islanders in third round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Martin, 34, has two points (one goal, one assist) in 14 games this season.

He has 170 points (78 goals, 92 assists) in 912 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Islanders.