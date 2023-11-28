Take a look back at Patrick Kane's best goals from last season as he is to sign with the Red Wings. (1:47)

Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Kane, who spent the first 16 years of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks before a trade to the New York Rangers last spring, is six months out from undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. The nine-time All-Star has met with a handful of teams over the last month, including his hometown Buffalo Sabres, the Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins.

According to sources, Kane narrowed down his focus and was down to two Eastern Conference teams in the final week of his decision.

Kane, 35, relocated his family to Toronto to rehab from the surgery over the last six months. Dr. Edward Hsu performed the hip resurfacing and Ian MacIntyre oversaw Kane's rehab. In Toronto, Kane skated with former NHL player Cody Hodgson, who helped him with battle drills and fed him pucks.

According to several sources, Kane was asked on Zoom meetings by general managers and coaches why he wanted to put his body through the grueling rehab process, especially for a surgery with little proof of concept in the NHL, and his answer was repeatedly: "Because I love hockey."

Kane showed humility through the process, sources said, constantly saying he knew he needed "to earn my spot," and saying he didn't expect to play on a team's first line or first power-play unit.

Kane has 1,237 points in 1,180 games during his NHL career, fourth-most among active players. His 451 career goals are sixth-most among active players.

In the end, according to sources, Kane was impressed by Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde's X's and O's hockey acumen and vision for the team. The move also gives Kane a chance to reunite with one of his favorite linemates in Chicago, Alex DeBrincat.

Throughout the rehab process, Kane was in touch with other athletes who had hip resurfacing, including Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, who recently stepped away from the game, as well as tennis star Andy Murray.

The Red Wings are in a seven-year playoff drought, but are starting to show signs of progress in the rebuild. As of Tuesday, Detroit is in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 11-6-3 record.