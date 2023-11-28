Open Extended Reactions

Following an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks said Tuesday they have placed veteran winger Corey Perry on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract.

Perry had initially taken a leave of absence from the team. Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told reporters Saturday the decision to send Perry away from the team was made by management. Perry's agent, Pat Morris, said in a statement that same day that it was Perry's decision to leave the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks issued a statement alleging that Perry engaged in conduct described as "unacceptable" and that it was in violation of both the terms of his contract and the team's internal policies that are "intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

"As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers," the Blackhawks said in their statement. "In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

The Blackhawks said they will terminate Corey Perry's contract if he clears waivers after an internal investigation found he allegedly engaged in "unacceptable" conduct. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Before Davidson spoke with reporters last weekend, Perry's status with the Blackhawks had been something of a mystery. His last game came Nov. 19 in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, which saw him finish with zero points in 14:43 of ice time.

The Blackhawks have played three times since what appears to be Perry's last game with the club, with their lone win being an overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 24.

Moving on from Perry, 38, comes after the Blackhawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $4 million in the offseason. Perry had spent the past two seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he scored 12 goals and 25 points in his final year with the club.

A 19-year veteran, Perry has scored 421 goals and 471 assists in 1,273 games between the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks. He won the Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Ducks and won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP for the 2010-11 season.