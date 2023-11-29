Owen Micciche, 9, skates with Flyers winger Owen Tippett and reads the team's lineup before the game on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Flyers had a special guest read out their lineup Tuesday night.

Nine-year-old Owen Micciche, who has been living with a pediatric brain tumor diagnosis since he was 6 months old, signed with the Flyers on a one-day contract. The team honored him on "Hockey Fights Cancer Night," where the team comes together in support of people impacted by cancer.

Micciche got to read out the Flyers' lineup in the locker room prior to their 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He also lent his experience as captain of Pennsylvania's Genesis Hockey Club to the team while hanging out on the bench with coach John Tortorella.

We added a new enforcer to the club. 💜👊



Nine-year-old Owen Micciche, the ultimate fighter on our roster, is rooting on the Orange & Black from the bench tonight. #HockeyFightsCancer | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/tG5vYgQf7H — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 29, 2023

We didn't get two points last night but we certainly had the first star. ⭐️💜#HockeyFightsCancer | @FlyersCharities pic.twitter.com/SlKHrH8FMH — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 29, 2023

Over the next year, Micciche will be undergoing additional cancer treatments to address new tumors on his spine, according to 6ABC.com. No doubt the Flyers will be rooting for their youngest teammate all the way.