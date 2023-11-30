Open Extended Reactions

Defenseman Thomas Chabot is slated to return to the Ottawa Senators' lineup Friday.

Chabot, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve Oct. 28 with a fractured hand. He was expected to miss four to six weeks, according to coach D.J. Smith.

The Quebec native has three points in seven games this season, his eighth with Ottawa after being selected 18th overall by the Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Chabot signed an eight-year, $64 million extension in September 2019 following a 55-point breakout season in 2018-19.

In 388 games, Chabot has 53 goals and 179 assists.

Injuries have been a recurring problem for Chabot, who last season missed time with a concussion and an upper-body injury. He broke his right hand in March 2022 and had his 2020-21 season shortened by injuries.