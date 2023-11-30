Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Kraken placed center Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury.

"We still have some further evaluation to do but he's not available," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not a day-to-day situation, we don't believe, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

Schwartz, 31, took a shot off his foot in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and left the game.

The 13-year veteran has eight goals and seven assists in 23 games this season.

Marian Studenic will fill in for In Schwartz and make his Kraken debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Studenic, 25, has six goals and five assists in 15 games this season for Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League.