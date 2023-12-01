Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry seals Pittsburgh's win by scoring an empty-net goal from his net vs. the Lightning. (0:26)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Goalie Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal and made 39 saves in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-2 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Jarry stopped a dump-in and sent the puck end-to-end into the net with 1:08 left to collect the 17th tally by a goalie in NHL history.

"It was pretty lucky," he said. "It's pretty neat, honestly. It's something that doesn't happen very often. There's very few that have done it, so it's definitely pretty cool. But honestly the win means more."

Jarry, the fourth goalie to score in the past 10 years, looked at the boards at first for a potential clearing try before taking aim at the opposing goal.

"It was just kind of the perfect scenario," he said. "It was coming in kind of slow and I was able to just get around it and shoot as hard as I could."

It was the first goal scored by a Penguins goalie. Jarry also had a goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Nov. 14, 2018, at Springfield.

"I'm really happy for him," Penguins star Sidney Crosby said.

Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Penguins, who also got goals from Crosby and Drew O'Connor.

Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Lightning. NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two assists to tie his career high with an eight-game points streak. He finished with a team-record 28 points (in 14 games) for the month of November.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.