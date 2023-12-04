Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will not play against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

Makar missed the final 2:57 of the third period and overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

Makar leads the NHL with 27 assists, and his 34 points is tied with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes for most by a defenseman.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar did not know if Makar would miss more than one game.

"That's all I know for now," Bednar said.

With Makar unavailable, rookie defenseman Sam Malinski will come into the lineup for his second career game.