The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year extension worth $12 million on Monday.

The club announced that the extension will begin for the 2024-25 season. He's playing on a $4 million salary this season, too.

Niederreiter, 31, has played all 23 games for the Jets this season and has 14 points (six goals, eight assists).

The Switzerland native is in his second season in Winnipeg after the Jets acquired him from the Nashville Predators in February.

Niederreiter has 423 points (211 goals, 212 assists) in 833 career games with five teams, including the Minnesota Wild (2013-19). He was selected No. 5 overall by the New York Islanders in the 2010 draft.