In his second game after returning from long-term injured reserve, Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot suffered a leg injury and will miss a minimum of four weeks, per a TSN report Thursday.

The oft-injured Chabot missed Tuesday's 6-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers after injuring his leg Saturday in a 2-0 home victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Chabot, 26, is expected to land on long-term injured reserve, per a Postmedia report. He won't need surgery, but he will be required to miss 10 games and 24 days.

Chabot has four assists in nine games this season.

On Oct. 28, Chabot went on LTIR with a fractured hand and didn't return until Dec. 1 in a 4-2 loss against the host Columbus Blue Jackets.

Injuries have been a recurring problem for Chabot, who last season missed time with a concussion and an upper-body injury. He broke his right hand in March 2022 and had his 2020-21 season shortened by injuries.

Chabot signed an eight-year, $64 million extension in September 2019 following a 55-point breakout season in 2018-19.

The 18th overall pick by the Senators in the 2015 draft, Chabot has 53 goals and 233 points in 390 career games.