The Columbus Blue Jackets placed center Boone Jenner on injured reserve Saturday.

Jenner, the club's captain, suffered a fractured jaw in Friday night's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. He is expected to be sidelined six weeks, the team said in a social media post.

In the second period of the win, Jenner was struck in the face by a puck. He skated off on his own, but the team quickly announced he would not return.

On a team that has struggled in the season's first half, Jenner has been a bright light. The 30-year-old forward leads the Blue Jackets with 13 goals and is second with 18 points in 29 games.

Jenner's absence will also be seen in the faceoff circle. The franchise's all-time leader in games played, Jenner has won 305 faceoffs this season, and heads to IR with a 55.9% rate in draws.

Even with Friday's victory, Columbus sits in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a 9-15-5 mark, 14 points behind the first place New York Rangers.

On Sunday, Columbus will play host to the Florida Panthers.