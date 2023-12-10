Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron has been offered an in-person hearing by the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday, one day after he cross-checked Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

The offer of an in-person hearing -- to be held at a to-be-determined date -- means a suspension of more than five games could be assessed.

Perron hit Zub in the side of the head after a sequence of hits on teammate Dylan Larkin left the Red Wings' captain motionless on the ice with 6:10 remaining in the first period of Saturday's game in Detroit. Larkin absorbed the initial hit from Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, with the momentum carrying the Red Wings forward into Ottawa's Parker Kelly.

Joseph and Kelly each received a roughing minor for the hit on Larkin, who was able to get up and head into the tunnel toward the locker room with some assistance.

Perron, 35, received a match penalty for the seemingly retaliatory hit for intent to injure. He has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 26 games this season.

Zub, 28, has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 15 games this season.