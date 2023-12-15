Open Extended Reactions

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will be off the ice for six weeks because of a fractured clavicle, the team said Friday.

He suffered the injury Thursday night in a 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs when Toronto defenseman William Lagesson tripped him during the second period.

Laine, 25, missed nine games earlier this season because of a concussion.

This is the seventh injury for Laine since Columbus acquired him and Jack Roslovic in a January 2021 trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Winnipeg Jets.

In 18 games this season, he has nine points (six goals, three assists) but had been hot of late with five points (three goals, two assists) over the past six games. He scored a goal Thursday before departing the game.

In 480 regular season games with the Jets (2016-21) and Blue Jackets, Laine has recorded 204 goals and 184 assists (388 points).

The Blue Jackets have not fared well in the opening months of the season. They sit in 15th place in the Eastern Conference at 10-16-5 (25 points). They will host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.