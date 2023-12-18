McDavid Week Tracker: How to watch, key stats, game previews

Connor McDavid and his Edmonton Oilers teammates are on a road trip to the New York City metropolitan area this week, with games on tap against the New York Islanders (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), New Jersey Devils (Thursday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu) and New York Rangers (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu).
Prior to two straight losses, the Oilers had ripped off quite a heater, winning their previous eight contests by a combined score of 39-13. After a slower than usual start, McDavid had 22 points in that eight-game stretch, and is tied with David Pastrnak for fifth in the league scoring race, with 41 points, achieved in three fewer games than Pasta.
Before puck drop, get caught up here with the key stats and names to know along with game previews. Follow along this week, as we'll keep the page updated after each game is played.
Notes from ESPN Stats & Information
This is the 10th time that the Oilers will play the three NYC-area teams on the road in three straight games; last season, they went 1-2-0 in the run, while they went 0-1-2 in 2021-22.
McDavid is at or over the one point per game mark in contests played in the Devils', Islanders' and Rangers' buildings during his career:
At Devils: 3 G, 7 A, 10 Pts in 7 games: 1.43 PPG
At Islanders: 2 G, 5 A, 7 Pts in 7 games: 1.00 PPG
At Rangers: 3 G, 4 A, 7 Pts in 6 games: 1.17 PPG
There are nine players in NHL history who played in at least five games on the road each against the Devils (since moving to New Jersey in 1982-83), Islanders and Rangers, and averaged 1.00 points per game against each team: Mitchell Marner, Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Brian Propp, Mike Bullard, Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, Tom McCarthy and Gilbert Perreault.
It's no surprise that when McDavid is on the ice at even strength, the Oilers generate high shot quality. This season, it's even better than some of his recent seasons with ridiculous offensive output. Here is the Oilers' expected goals per 60 minutes rate at even strength when McDavid is on the ice:
