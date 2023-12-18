McDavid Week Tracker: How to watch, key stats, game previews

Open Extended Reactions

Connor McDavid and his Edmonton Oilers teammates are on a road trip to the New York City metropolitan area this week, with games on tap against the New York Islanders (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), New Jersey Devils (Thursday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu) and New York Rangers (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu).

Prior to two straight losses, the Oilers had ripped off quite a heater, winning their previous eight contests by a combined score of 39-13. After a slower than usual start, McDavid had 22 points in that eight-game stretch, and is tied with David Pastrnak for fifth in the league scoring race, with 41 points, achieved in three fewer games than Pasta.

Before puck drop, get caught up here with the key stats and names to know along with game previews. Follow along this week, as we'll keep the page updated after each game is played.

Notes from ESPN Stats & Information

This is the 10th time that the Oilers will play the three NYC-area teams on the road in three straight games; last season, they went 1-2-0 in the run, while they went 0-1-2 in 2021-22.

Oilers' three-game record against NYC teams Season Record 2022-23 1-2-0 2021-22 0-1-2 2019-20 3-0-0 2017-18 2-1-0 2002-03 1-2-0 1998-99 2-1-0 1993-94 0-1-2 1981-82 2-1-0 1980-81 0-1-2

McDavid is at or over the one point per game mark in contests played in the Devils', Islanders' and Rangers' buildings during his career:

At Devils: 3 G, 7 A, 10 Pts in 7 games: 1.43 PPG

At Islanders: 2 G, 5 A, 7 Pts in 7 games: 1.00 PPG

At Rangers: 3 G, 4 A, 7 Pts in 6 games: 1.17 PPG

There are nine players in NHL history who played in at least five games on the road each against the Devils (since moving to New Jersey in 1982-83), Islanders and Rangers, and averaged 1.00 points per game against each team: Mitchell Marner, Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Brian Propp, Mike Bullard, Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, Tom McCarthy and Gilbert Perreault.

It's no surprise that when McDavid is on the ice at even strength, the Oilers generate high shot quality. This season, it's even better than some of his recent seasons with ridiculous offensive output. Here is the Oilers' expected goals per 60 minutes rate at even strength when McDavid is on the ice:

Oilers' expected goals per 60 (even strength) Season Expected/goals rate NHL rank 2023-24 3.71 6th 2022-23 3.18 5th 2021-22 3.04 27th 2020-21 2.98 42nd

play 0:50 Connor McDavid tucks in impressive goal vs. Wild A patient Connor McDavid finds an opening and scores to tie the score at 2 against the Wild.

