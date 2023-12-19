Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup Monday night, nine days after getting knocked unconscious during a scramble in front of the net.

Larkin was activated from the injured list prior to the team's home game against the Anaheim Ducks. He was cleared to play by the team's medical staff on Sunday.

"We're ecstatic," coach Derek Lalonde said during the Red Wings' morning skate. "Even when we were going through this past week, we thought today might be a little aggressive. But it's worked out good, and obviously, it's a good sign for us to get him back."

Larkin suffered an upper-body injury when he was struck in the head and neck area by the Ottawa Senators' Mathieu Joseph on Dec. 9. Larkin lay motionless on the ice as a stretcher was quickly wheeled out. He was eventually able to stand up after regaining consciousness but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room.

The Red Wings went 1-3 without their top-line center. They were held to one goal by the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and were shut out by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Larkin, 27, has 11 goals and 14 assists in 24 games this season.