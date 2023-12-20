Open Extended Reactions

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha and and defenseman Charlie McAvoy will return Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild after missing multiple games became of upper-body injuries.

Zacha, who has eight goals and 19 points in 26 games, is expected to rejoin Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the No. 1 line after missing three games.

"I wasn't gone for that long, so hopefully it's going to be good," Zacha said. "We'll see today in the game, I think. I just had one full practice with the team, so I'm excited to jump in the game and see how it goes."

McAvoy, who turns 26 on Thursday, reunited with Matt Grzelcyk on the top defensive pairing after missing the past four games. He leads Bruins defensemen this season with three goals and 17 points in 21 games.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.