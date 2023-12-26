Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- The hockey governing body in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador has banned postgame handshakes in the minor leagues after a string of altercations.

Hockey NL announced the move last week. Gonzo Bennett, chair of Hockey NL's minor council executive committee, wrote in a memo that the organization has had "issues" following games that led to suspensions of both players and coaches.

Instead of handshakes, officials will now direct teams off the ice after the game, according to The Canadian Press. The visiting squad will instead skate by the home team's bench and offer a glove tap or handshake before games.

Word of the move surprised players and staff at the world junior hockey championship in Sweden this week.

"Disappointing," said Canada head coach Alan Letang, who played 19 professional seasons in both Europe and North America. "There's a respect and camaraderie in sports. You can go out and compete hard against someone, but at the end of the game it's, 'Great game, great job.' Respect goes both ways. If I was coaching a team and stuff like that happened, you wouldn't put up with it."

Teams at the world juniors, which features players 19 years of age and younger, shake hands after every game and it is a common feature for youth games all the way to the National Hockey League.

Canada got into a handshake argument at the 2020 juniors tournament when captain Barrett Hayton failed to remove his helmet during Russia's national anthem following a 6-0 loss. Hayton later apologized, adding he was "lost in the moment" and meant no disrespect.

Sweden coach Magnus Havelid was also surprised by the move in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Tough to hear ... it's sad," Havelid said. "It's important for coaches of young players to say, 'What happens when you play those 60 minutes, that's one thing. But after, it's finished.'"

The move by Hockey NL came as coach, parent and player conduct in amateur hockey is under increasing scrutiny. Authorities in Nova Scotia last month charged a coach with allegedly assaulting a referee during a game involving players as young as 9. Amateur hockey associations across Canada have elected to put green armbands on teenage referees in hopes parents and coaches think twice before hurling verbal abuse.

Canada captain Fraser Minten called postgame handshakes a "cool, classy" part of hockey. Teammate Owen Allard said he remembers seeing disagreements in hockey handshake lines in the minors.

"As coaches we want to be intense, and as coaches it's about winning," Letang told CP. "But it's also about developing kids and teaching them those little life lessons. You can compete hard, but at the end of the day, respect your opponent and be humble."

Letang lamented the fact Hockey NL felt the need to take such a drastic step.

"Something's changed or something's turned," he added. "We've got to find a way to get it back."