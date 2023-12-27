Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly is day-to-day with an abdominal injury and will miss Wednesday night's game at New Jersey, the team announced..

Kuraly was taken to a local hospital for observation after taking a puck to the chest in the first period of Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was released Saturday night.

With 18 seconds remaining in the first period, Kuraly was hit by Leafs defenseman Jake McCab

e behind the Toronto net and then took a puck to the chest area before skating off the ice while bent over.

He collapsed behind the Columbus bench and was taken to Grant Medical Center for further evaluation.

Kuraly, 30, has six goals and 11 points in 35 games this season. In eight NHL seasons, the Ohio native has 55 career goals and 129 points in 453 games.