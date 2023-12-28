Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres top-line center Tage Thompson was placed on the team's non-roster list because of personal reasons Thursday.

Thompson did not play in Buffalo's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The team did not provide any other details on Thompson's absence except to indicate he is expected to return for Buffalo's home game against Columbus on Saturday.

Thompson's nine goals are tied for fourth on the team, and he has 19 points in 26 games despite missing nine games with an injury to his left arm. The 26-year-old led the Sabres in scoring in each of the past two seasons, including a career-best 47 goals last year.