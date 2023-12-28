Open Extended Reactions

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury, coach Pascal Vincent said Thursday.

Werenski was injured in the second period of Wednesday night's overtime loss to the Devils when he got tangled up with New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat. Werenski left the game unable to put any weight on his left leg.

"He's still getting evaluated by our docs," Vincent said, per NHL.com. "It's not going to be day-to-day most likely. I'm sure it's going to be week-to-week now. How many weeks? I don't know."

Werenski missed two games early this season with a quad contusion after being forced to sit out the final 69 games last season because of a shoulder injury.

He is the Blue Jackets' team leader in points (25) and assists (24) in 34 games.

Columbus is in last place in the Metropolitan Division and next plays a home game Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.