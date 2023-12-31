Open Extended Reactions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden -- Rodwin Dionicio scored twice and Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals in the world junior hockey championship.

Dionicio, selected by the Anaheim Ducks, in the fifth round of the NHL Draft earlier this year, is a 19-year-old defenseman who plays for the Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

Simon Meier, Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel and Thierry Schild also scored for the Swiss, and Alessio Beglieri made 19 saves. Switzerland is 1-2 in Group B with a game left Sunday against the Czech Republic (1-1-1).

Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored for Norway (0-4). It will play a relegation game Thursday.

In Group A, Sandis Vilmanis had two goals and an assist in Latvia's 6-2 victory over Germany.

Eriks Mateiko, Rodzers Bukarts, Peteris Bulans and Rainers Darzins also scored for Latvia, shut out in its first three games. Samuel Schindler and Norwin Panocha scored for Germany (1-2).

On Sunday, the United States and Slovakia -- both undefeated after three games -- will play for the top spot in Group B. The Americans beat the Czech Republic 4-3 in a shootout Friday.

In Group A, host Sweden (3-0) faces Finland (1-2), while Canada (2-1) will play Germany. On Friday, Sweden beat Canada 2-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.