Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Wild won't have forward Kirill Kaprizov or goaltender Filip Gustavsson for the near future, as both were injured during Saturday's 4-2 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Gustavsson was place on injured reserve on Monday afternoon and he is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday. The team has not announced a timeline for either players' return.

Kaprizov, 26, has a team-high 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 34 games this season.

Gustavsson, 25, is 10-9-2 with two shutouts, a 2.95 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Field Level Media contributed to this story.