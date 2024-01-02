Open Extended Reactions

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has suffered a "medium-body" injury and will miss Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals, coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday.

Meier will not travel with the team after missing the third period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

"He's just being evaluated," Ruff said. "He won't make the trip. ... Hopefully, it shouldn't be too long."

Meier, 27, missed seven games in November with a lower-body injury. The prized acquisition of the Devils' 2022-23 trade deadline has nine goals and 15 points through 28 games this season.

