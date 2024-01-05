The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend took place on Feb. 1-3, hosted by the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
The All-Star draft is returning, and will take place Thursday, Feb. 1. The All-Star skills competition will have a revamped format, and will take place on Friday, Feb. 2. The All-Star Game will finish off the festivities on Saturday, Feb. 3.
The initial list of 32 All-Stars (one per team) is being revealed on Thursday, Jan. 4. An additional 12 players (eight skaters and four goalies) will be voted in by fans at NHL.com/vote, via X (formerly Twitter) and on the NHL app.
Note: Stats are through the games of Jan. 3.
2024 All-Stars
Note: Players are listed by team in conference, alphabetically. The actual All-Star teams will be determined by a draft on Feb. 1.
Eastern Conference
David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
Age: 27
GP: 36 | G: 22 | A: 28
Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres
Age: 23
GP: 37 | G: 10 | A: 19
Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes
Age: 26
GP: 35 | G: 15 | A: 28
Boone Jenner, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 30
GP: 29 | G: 13 | A: 5
Alex DeBrincat, RW, Detroit Red Wings
Age: 26
GP: 38 | G: 17 | A: 21
Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers
Age: 28
GP: 37 | G: 24 | A: 21
Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens
Age: 24
GP: 37 | G: 12 | A: 22
Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
Age: 22
GP: 31 | G: 15 | A: 30
Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders
Age: 26
GP: 36 | G: 10 | A: 27
Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
Age: 28
Rec: 15-8-0 | GAA: 2.83 | SV%: .906
Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators
Age: 24
GP: 33 | G: 16 | A: 11
Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
Age: 26
GP: 37 | G: 18 | A: 15
Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 36
GP: 36 | G: 21 | A: 17
Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Age: 30
GP: 38 | G: 27 | A: 36
Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
Age: 26
GP: 35 | G: 30 | A: 15
Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals
Age: 29
GP: 36 | G: 11 | A: 8
Western Conference
Frank Vatrano, RW, Anaheim Ducks
Age: 29
GP: 37 | G: 18 | A: 9
Clayton Keller, C, Arizona Coyotes
Age: 25
GP: 36 | G: 13 | A: 18
Elias Lindholm, C, Calgary Flames
Age: 29
GP: 37 | G: 8 | A: 16
Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks
Age: 18
GP: 37 | G: 15 | A: 18
Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
Age: 28
GP: 38 | G: 20 | A: 41
Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars
Age: 25
Rec: 11-7-2 | GAA: 2.93 | SV%: .901
Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
Age: 26
GP: 33 | G: 14 | A: 39
Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings
Age: 36
Rec: 14-8-3 | GAA: 2.10 | SV%: .925
Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild
Age: 26
GP: 34 | G: 13 | A: 21
Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators
Age: 29
GP: 38 | G: 18 | A: 24
Tomas Hertl, C, San Jose Sharks
Age: 30
GP: 37 | G: 13 | A: 15
Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues
Age: 24
GP: 36 | G: 15 | A: 24
Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Seattle Kraken
Age: 28
GP: 38 | G: 11 | A: 18
Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
Age: 24
GP: 37 | G: 10 | A: 36
Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights
Age: 27
GP: 38 | G: 16 | A: 24
Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
Age: 30
Rec: 18-6-3 | GAA: 2.33 | SV%: .920
Details on the skills competition
Unlike in years past, where every All-Star would compete in at least one event, the new format will see just 12 All-Stars duking it out in a series of eight events, with points earned for placement in each. The player who has the most points at the end will receive $1 million.
The first eight players to compete will be identified by the NHL's hockey ops department and the NHLPA; fans will vote in the final four (only All-Stars are eligible to be voted in).
The events for the 2024 All-Star skills competition are:
Fastest skater
Hardest shot
Stickhandling
One-timers
Passing challenge
Accuracy shooting
The NHL shootout (top eight)
The NHL obstacle course (top six)
Each player will choose four of the first six events in which to compete; the lowest scoring players after the first six events will be eliminated. For the shootout, the remaining eight players get to select which goalie they will shoot against. The top six scores after that event move on to the final stage, the obstacle course, where point totals are doubled.