          NHL All-Star Game 2024: Rosters, schedule, how to watch

          • ESPN staffJan 4, 2024, 07:54 PM ET

          The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend took place on Feb. 1-3, hosted by the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

          The All-Star draft is returning, and will take place Thursday, Feb. 1. The All-Star skills competition will have a revamped format, and will take place on Friday, Feb. 2. The All-Star Game will finish off the festivities on Saturday, Feb. 3.

          The initial list of 32 All-Stars (one per team) is being revealed on Thursday, Jan. 4. An additional 12 players (eight skaters and four goalies) will be voted in by fans at NHL.com/vote, via X (formerly Twitter) and on the NHL app.

          Note: Stats are through the games of Jan. 3.

          2024 All-Stars

          Note: Players are listed by team in conference, alphabetically. The actual All-Star teams will be determined by a draft on Feb. 1.

          Eastern Conference

          David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

          Age: 27
          GP: 36 | G: 22 | A: 28

          Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

          Age: 23
          GP: 37 | G: 10 | A: 19

          Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes

          Age: 26
          GP: 35 | G: 15 | A: 28

          Boone Jenner, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

          Age: 30
          GP: 29 | G: 13 | A: 5

          Alex DeBrincat, RW, Detroit Red Wings

          Age: 26
          GP: 38 | G: 17 | A: 21

          Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers

          Age: 28
          GP: 37 | G: 24 | A: 21

          Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens

          Age: 24
          GP: 37 | G: 12 | A: 22

          Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils

          Age: 22
          GP: 31 | G: 15 | A: 30

          Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders

          Age: 26
          GP: 36 | G: 10 | A: 27

          Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers

          Age: 28
          Rec: 15-8-0 | GAA: 2.83 | SV%: .906

          Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators

          Age: 24
          GP: 33 | G: 16 | A: 11

          Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

          Age: 26
          GP: 37 | G: 18 | A: 15

          Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

          Age: 36
          GP: 36 | G: 21 | A: 17

          Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

          Age: 30
          GP: 38 | G: 27 | A: 36

          Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

          Age: 26
          GP: 35 | G: 30 | A: 15

          Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals

          Age: 29
          GP: 36 | G: 11 | A: 8

          Western Conference

          Frank Vatrano, RW, Anaheim Ducks

          Age: 29
          GP: 37 | G: 18 | A: 9

          Clayton Keller, C, Arizona Coyotes

          Age: 25
          GP: 36 | G: 13 | A: 18

          Elias Lindholm, C, Calgary Flames

          Age: 29
          GP: 37 | G: 8 | A: 16

          Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks

          Age: 18
          GP: 37 | G: 15 | A: 18

          Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

          Age: 28
          GP: 38 | G: 20 | A: 41

          Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars

          Age: 25
          Rec: 11-7-2 | GAA: 2.93 | SV%: .901

          Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

          Age: 26
          GP: 33 | G: 14 | A: 39

          Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings

          Age: 36
          Rec: 14-8-3 | GAA: 2.10 | SV%: .925

          Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild

          Age: 26
          GP: 34 | G: 13 | A: 21

          Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators

          Age: 29
          GP: 38 | G: 18 | A: 24

          Tomas Hertl, C, San Jose Sharks

          Age: 30
          GP: 37 | G: 13 | A: 15

          Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

          Age: 24
          GP: 36 | G: 15 | A: 24

          Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Seattle Kraken

          Age: 28
          GP: 38 | G: 11 | A: 18

          Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks

          Age: 24
          GP: 37 | G: 10 | A: 36

          Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights

          Age: 27
          GP: 38 | G: 16 | A: 24

          Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

          Age: 30
          Rec: 18-6-3 | GAA: 2.33 | SV%: .920

          Details on the skills competition

          Unlike in years past, where every All-Star would compete in at least one event, the new format will see just 12 All-Stars duking it out in a series of eight events, with points earned for placement in each. The player who has the most points at the end will receive $1 million.

          The first eight players to compete will be identified by the NHL's hockey ops department and the NHLPA; fans will vote in the final four (only All-Stars are eligible to be voted in).

          The events for the 2024 All-Star skills competition are:

          • Fastest skater

          • Hardest shot

          • Stickhandling

          • One-timers

          • Passing challenge

          • Accuracy shooting

          • The NHL shootout (top eight)

          • The NHL obstacle course (top six)

          Each player will choose four of the first six events in which to compete; the lowest scoring players after the first six events will be eliminated. For the shootout, the remaining eight players get to select which goalie they will shoot against. The top six scores after that event move on to the final stage, the obstacle course, where point totals are doubled.