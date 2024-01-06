Connor Bedard skates immediately to the locker room and is ruled out after being hit by New Jersey's Brendan Smith. (0:48)

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard fractured his jaw Friday night and has been placed on injured reserve.

Bedard left in the first period of a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils after a hit by defenseman Brendan Smith. He was evaluated Saturday morning by Chicago specialists after the team returned home.

Bedard, 18, leads all NHL rookies in goals (15) and points (18) in 39 games this season. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft also leads rookie forwards in average ice time (19:04).

He recently made history as the youngest player ever selected to the NHL All-Star Game at 18 years and 201 days, topping a record set by Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner (18 years, 259 days) in 2011. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Bedard was injured on his fourth shift of the game when he skated over the Devils' blue line during a Blackhawks power play. As he stickhandled into the zone, he was met with a shoulder check from Smith. Bedard fell to the ice and immediately clutched his jaw. He left the game at 9:11 of the first period as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish with Smith behind the Devils' net.

"I didn't really see it too many times. I don't know if it was dirty," said Chicago coach Luke Richardson, who played as a defenseman in the NHL for 21 seasons. "I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn't see him, because he was behind one of their players. I don't think he stepped up on Connor. I think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst into him. I don't think there was intent [to injure]. I think he was just playing hard on the blue line and trying to keep the puck out on the penalty kill."

Devils coach Lindy Ruff agreed that he didn't see intent on Smith's hit.

"I just think it's a good hit. It's unfortunate where he got him. You don't want to see that. I think at different times all young players learn that there's different areas where you've got to be to be aware," said Ruff. "There's no intent. It's just a solid hit."

The Blackhawks' next game is Sunday at home against Calgary. They face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday in what was hoped to be the "Connor vs. Connor" rematch after the two faced off for the first time ever on Dec. 12.

The Blackhawks also placed forward Foligno (fractured finger) on injured reserve.