New Jersey Devils All-Star Jack Hughes, injured in Friday's 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, will not play Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks in Newark.

There is still no definitive answer on Hughes' status, and in his pregame media availability, New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said the team is unsure how much time he'll miss. Ruff added that the evaluation process is still ongoing.

"Without Jack, we know we have to play a certain way to enable us to win hockey games, and continue to move up," Ruff said.

Hughes has 15 goals this season on 138 shots and leads New Jersey with 45 points in 32 games.

Saturday's game was slated to feature all three Hughes brothers before the injury. New Jersey's Luke Hughes is a rookie defenseman, and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes is the Canucks' captain.

All three played in the same game for the first time on Dec. 5, when New Jersey won what was labeled "The Hughes Bowl," 6-5, in Vancouver.

Forward Graeme Clarke, called up from the Devils' AHL affiliate, will fill the open roster spot and make his NHL debut vs. the Canucks.