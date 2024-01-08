Open Extended Reactions

William Nylander isn't going anywhere.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with their top-line winger. The deal, which includes a full no-movement clause for its duration, kicks in next season and will keep Nylander with the club through 2032. It also marks the richest total value contract Toronto has ever offered to a player.

Nylander, 27, was drafted eighth overall by the Maple Leafs in 2014 and has produced 198 goals and 484 points through 558 NHL games to date. This season has been among Nylander's best, including a franchise-record 17-game point streak to open the season, in which Nylander put up 12 goals and 27 points. He's currently fifth overall in NHL scoring with 21 goals and 54 points in 37 games.

Now that Nylander's deal is done, the Leafs have officially invested more than $40 million of cap space in four players next season -- Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares.

Nylander and Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving will be available on Monday afternoon to speak on the long-term pact.